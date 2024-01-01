2YA2YAO Şarkı Sözleri
Super Junior 2YA2YAO şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Super Junior 2YA2YAO şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan 2YA2YAO sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
머리 위로 들어 브이
허공에서 Have a swim
누가 오늘 밤의 주인 I say
You are well come
You are well come
You are well come
Now we’re the boss of the mob
끼지 마 멋 모르면
한 철 지난 Style은 관심 밖
You are well come
You are well come
You are well come
넌지시 봐도 깊이 빠져
벗어나지 못해 넌 Oh
눈 질끈 감아 긴장감을 높여 더
Whatever, whenever
서둘러 올라타
***
(Hit me)
2YA2YAO!
놀 준비된 사람 손
집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이
Showmanship 넘쳐
We are, we are young
두 쪽 난 하늘 위로
계속 엎치락뒤치락
Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa
***
Hey 다음 Chapter로 가 Swipe up
재미있는 것들만 파헤쳐
잠잠한 도시 속 Pied Piper
내 헛소리에 쟤는 솔깃했나 보네 (Oh yeah)
Adrenaline 꽉 차있어
이성과 본능이 앞다퉈
반대 길로 어긋나
No direction direction direction
***
놓치지 말아 지금 아니면
느끼지 못해 넌 Oh
무질서하게 빈 공간을 채워 넣어
Forever and ever
Let me go outside
***
(Hit me)
2YA2YAO!
놀 준비된 사람 손
집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이
Showmanship 넘쳐
We are we are young
두 쪽 난 하늘 위로
계속 엎치락뒤치락
Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa
***
Yeah, no tomorrow
Do you see what I mean, yeah
***
모르는 건 모르는 대로
거부하고 있지 너의 Test
어질러 놔 There’s no answer
숨겨진 의미는 알아서 Catch해
***
생각 비워내니까 웬걸?
몸이 솜털 같아
이상한 시선도
가끔씩은 좋은 것 같아
Do do do do do do do
(SUPER JUNIOR)
***
2YA2YAO!
놀 준비된 사람 손
집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이
Showmanship 넘쳐
We are we are young
두 쪽 난 하늘 위로
계속 엎치락뒤치락
Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa
***
I say
You are well come
You are well come
You are well come