머리 위로 들어 브이 허공에서 Have a swim 누가 오늘 밤의 주인 I say You are well come You are well come You are well come Now we’re the boss of the mob 끼지 마 멋 모르면 한 철 지난 Style은 관심 밖 You are well come You are well come You are well come 넌지시 봐도 깊이 빠져 벗어나지 못해 넌 Oh 눈 질끈 감아 긴장감을 높여 더 Whatever, whenever 서둘러 올라타 *** (Hit me) 2YA2YAO! 놀 준비된 사람 손 집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이 Showmanship 넘쳐 We are, we are young 두 쪽 난 하늘 위로 계속 엎치락뒤치락 Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa *** Hey 다음 Chapter로 가 Swipe up 재미있는 것들만 파헤쳐 잠잠한 도시 속 Pied Piper 내 헛소리에 쟤는 솔깃했나 보네 (Oh yeah) Adrenaline 꽉 차있어 이성과 본능이 앞다퉈 반대 길로 어긋나 No direction direction direction *** 놓치지 말아 지금 아니면 느끼지 못해 넌 Oh 무질서하게 빈 공간을 채워 넣어 Forever and ever Let me go outside *** (Hit me) 2YA2YAO! 놀 준비된 사람 손 집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이 Showmanship 넘쳐 We are we are young 두 쪽 난 하늘 위로 계속 엎치락뒤치락 Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa *** Yeah, no tomorrow Do you see what I mean, yeah *** 모르는 건 모르는 대로 거부하고 있지 너의 Test 어질러 놔 There’s no answer 숨겨진 의미는 알아서 Catch해 *** 생각 비워내니까 웬걸? 몸이 솜털 같아 이상한 시선도 가끔씩은 좋은 것 같아 Do do do do do do do (SUPER JUNIOR) *** 2YA2YAO! 놀 준비된 사람 손 집에 있을 때랑은 심한 Gap 차이 Showmanship 넘쳐 We are we are young 두 쪽 난 하늘 위로 계속 엎치락뒤치락 Ready to mix it up yeah, whoa *** I say You are well come You are well come You are well come