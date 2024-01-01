Tame Impala

Ahh *** Gone a little far Gone a little far this time for somethin' How was I to know? How was I to know this dark emotion? *** We're on the borderline Caught between the tides of pain and rapture Possibly a sign I'm gonna have the strangest night on Sunday *** There I go Quite a show for a loner in L.A.​ Askin' how I managed to end up in this place And I couldn't get away *** We're on the borderline Dangerously far and all forgiven There's gonna be a fight Gonna be a price to pay on Monday (If you and I get comfortable) We're on the borderline (On the borderline) Caught between the tides of pain and rapture Then I saw the time (Then I saw the time) Watched it speedin' by like a train Like a train *** Will I be known and loved? Is there one that I trust? Starting to sober up Has it been long enough? Will I be known and loved? Little closer, close enough I'm a loser, loosen up Set it free, must be tough Will I be known and loved? Is there one that I trust? If there's room, room for doubt As within, as without ya' Will I be so in love? Gettin' closer, close enough Shout out to what is done R.I.P., here comes the sun Here comes the sun *** Gone a little far, gone a little far This time with something How could I have known? How was I to know this dark emotion? I said, "Come with me outside" Need to clear my mind This weight is crushing Do you see the light, oh Coming from their eyes? Oh no And I couldn't get away *** We're on the borderline (Ooh) Gets me every time These close encounters Just to know I can (Just to know I can) Once again I am alone *** Will I be known and loved? Is there one that I trust? Starting to sober up Has it been long enough? Will I be known and loved? Little closer, close enough I'm a loser, loosen up Set it free, must be tough (I was fine without ya) Will I be known and loved? L.A. really messed me up And it isn't cut and dry Conversation, well I tried (I was fine without ya) Will I be? Stay right here Any closer, bad idea Shout out to what is done R.I.P., here comes the sun (I was fine without ya) Will I be known and loved? Is there one that I trust? Starting to sober up Has it been long enough?