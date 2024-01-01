Tame Impala

Borderline Şarkı Sözleri
Ahh
***
Gone a little far
Gone a little far this time for somethin'
How was I to know?
How was I to know this dark emotion?
***
We're on the borderline
Caught between the tides of pain and rapture
Possibly a sign
I'm gonna have the strangest night on Sunday
***
There I go
Quite a show for a loner in L.A.
Askin' how I managed to end up in this place
And I couldn't get away
***
We're on the borderline
Dangerously far and all forgiven
There's gonna be a fight
Gonna be a price to pay on Monday
(If you and I get comfortable)
We're on the borderline (On the borderline)
Caught between the tides of pain and rapture
Then I saw the time (Then I saw the time)
Watched it speedin' by like a train
Like a train
***
Will I be known and loved?
Is there one that I trust?
Starting to sober up
Has it been long enough?
Will I be known and loved?
Little closer, close enough
I'm a loser, loosen up
Set it free, must be tough
Will I be known and loved?
Is there one that I trust?
If there's room, room for doubt
As within, as without ya'
Will I be so in love?
Gettin' closer, close enough
Shout out to what is done
R.I.P., here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
***
Gone a little far, gone a little far
This time with something
How could I have known?
How was I to know this dark emotion?
I said, "Come with me outside"
Need to clear my mind
This weight is crushing
Do you see the light, oh
Coming from their eyes? Oh no
And I couldn't get away
***
We're on the borderline (Ooh)
Gets me every time
These close encounters
Just to know I can (Just to know I can)
Once again I am alone
***
Will I be known and loved?
Is there one that I trust?
Starting to sober up
Has it been long enough?
Will I be known and loved?
Little closer, close enough
I'm a loser, loosen up
Set it free, must be tough (I was fine without ya)
Will I be known and loved?
L.A. really messed me up
And it isn't cut and dry
Conversation, well I tried (I was fine without ya)
Will I be? Stay right here
Any closer, bad idea
Shout out to what is done
R.I.P., here comes the sun (I was fine without ya)
Will I be known and loved?
Is there one that I trust?
Starting to sober up
Has it been long enough?