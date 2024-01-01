Tame Impala

If you think I couldn't hold my own, believe me, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If it ain't so awful and we're all together, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If you think I couldn't roll with you, believe me, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If ideally we should feel like this forever, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can *** Would you say seems you're coming on? Breathe a little deeper Should you need to come undone And let those colours run Would you say now you're having fun? So do this and get through this And come find me when you're done So we can be as one *** If you think I couldn't hold my own, believe me, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If you need someone to tell you that you're special, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If you need someone to carry on, believe me, I can Believe me, I can, believe me, I can If you think that I was feeling what you're feeling, I am Believe me, I am, believe me, I am *** And the groove is low *** Would you say seems you're coming on? Breathe a little deeper Should you need to come undone And let those colours run Now you're having fun So do this and get through this (And the groove is low) And come find me when you're done So we can be as one *** 'Til the mornin' 'Til the mornin', oh And the groove is low 'Til the mornin' And the groove is low *** Seems you're coming on Breathe a little deeper Should you need to come undone ('Til the mornin') And let those colours run Now you're having fun ('Til the mornin') Do this and get through this And until we see the sun (And the groove is low) You're my number one *** 'Til the mornin' (Would you say?) And the groove is low 'Til the mornin' And the groove is low *** We're both adults while we behave like children Long as we got enough to keep on living 'Til the mornin' 'Til the mornin'