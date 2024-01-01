Tame Impala

Bet he feels like an elephant Shakin' his big grey trunk for the hell of it. He knows that you're dreaming about Being loved by him. Too bad your chances are slim. And it's not like Mr. Shuck to get shy When they ask him who is on top. There must be something deep down In the dark down there. But he's not too easily scared He's got friends but they got the fear, Wouldn't care too much if he just disappeared. Oh look, hey, there he is now Coming down the stairs (Here he comes) He pulled the mirrors off his Cadillac (yeah) 'Cause he doesn't like it looking like he looks back He talks like his opinion is a simple fact. *** Somebody grabbed his collar He cried the whole way home No one remembered a thing when They saw him again That's how it is till the end (yeah)