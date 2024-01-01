Tame Impala

Elephant Şarkı Sözleri
Bet he feels like an elephant
Shakin' his big grey trunk for the hell of it.
He knows that you're dreaming about
Being loved by him.
Too bad your chances are slim.
And it's not like Mr. Shuck to get shy
When they ask him who is on top.
There must be something deep down
In the dark down there.
But he's not too easily scared
He's got friends but they got the fear,
Wouldn't care too much if he just disappeared.
Oh look, hey, there he is now
Coming down the stairs
(Here he comes)
He pulled the mirrors off his Cadillac (yeah)
'Cause he doesn't like it looking like he looks back
He talks like his opinion is a simple fact.
***
Somebody grabbed his collar
He cried the whole way home
No one remembered a thing when
They saw him again
That's how it is till the end (yeah)