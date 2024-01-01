Tame Impala

We were hangin' in the morning Feelin' all different kinds of things We were talkin' about everything From the past to the happenin' We started talkin' 'bout devotion The kind that goes on eternally And I tell her I'm in love with her But how can I know that I'll always be? *** She just said, "Is it true? Is it true? Tell me now" That's a promise I can't make and I won't validate Was I in some kind of mood? I don't know, I don't care Now I'm sleeping in my room, here I am, back again She's in my— *** I was happy just listening No intention to be mentioning We started talkin' 'bout the future 'Bout the notion I was motioning I'm just so terrified to face her Like any moment I might wake up 'Cause she's the only thing I think of I told my mother that I love her *** She just said, "Is it true? Is it true? Tell me now" That's a promise I can't make and I won't validate Was I being immature? I don't know, I don't care Now I'm sleeping in my room, here I am, back again She's in my— In my— *** I said, "We'll see, we'll see" (In my—) We'll see Ah, we'll see We'll see We'll see, we'll see, we'll see See how it goes Until we know what the future holds Ah, we'll see We'll see We'll see, we'll see, we'll see