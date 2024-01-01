Tame Impala

Is It True Şarkı Sözleri
We were hangin' in the morning
Feelin' all different kinds of things
We were talkin' about everything
From the past to the happenin'
We started talkin' 'bout devotion
The kind that goes on eternally
And I tell her I'm in love with her
But how can I know that I'll always be?
***
She just said, "Is it true? Is it true? Tell me now"
That's a promise I can't make and I won't validate
Was I in some kind of mood? I don't know, I don't care
Now I'm sleeping in my room, here I am, back again
She's in my—
***
I was happy just listening
No intention to be mentioning
We started talkin' 'bout the future
'Bout the notion I was motioning
I'm just so terrified to face her
Like any moment I might wake up
'Cause she's the only thing I think of
I told my mother that I love her
***
She just said, "Is it true? Is it true? Tell me now"
That's a promise I can't make and I won't validate
Was I being immature? I don't know, I don't care
Now I'm sleeping in my room, here I am, back again
She's in my—
In my—
***
I said, "We'll see, we'll see" (In my—)
We'll see
Ah, we'll see
We'll see
We'll see, we'll see, we'll see
See how it goes
Until we know what the future holds
Ah, we'll see
We'll see
We'll see, we'll see, we'll see