Tame Impala

It's always around me, all this noise But not nearly as loud as the voice saying "Let it happen, let it happen (It's gonna feel so good) Just let it happen, let it happen" *** All this running around Trying to cover my shadow An ocean growing inside All the others seem shallow All this running around Bearing down on my shoulders I can hear an alarm Must be a warning *** I heard about a whirlwind that's coming 'round It's gonna carry off all that isn't bound And when it happens, when it happens (I'm gonna be holding on) So let it happen, let it happen *** All this running around I can't fight it much longer Something's trying to get out And it's never been closer If my ticker fails Make up some other story And if I never come back Tell my mother I'm sorry *** I will not vanish and you will not scare me Try to get through it, try to bounce to it All the while thinking I might as well do it They be lovin' someone and I'm not that stupid Take the next ticket to take the next train Why would I do it? And you wanna think that *** Oh, maybe I was ready all along Oh, maybe I was ready all along Oh, maybe all I wanted was the sound Oh but maybe I was ready all along