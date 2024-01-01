New Person, Same Old Mistakes Şarkı Sözleri
Tame Impala
New Person, Same Old Mistakes
I can just hear them now
"How could you let us down?"
But they don't know what I found
Or see it from this way around
Feeling it overtake
All that I used to hate
Wonder what if we trade
I tried but it's way too late
All the signs I don't read
Two sides of me can't agree
When I breathe in too deep
Going with what I always longed for
***
Feel like a brand new person
(But you make the same old mistakes)
I don’t care I’m in love
(Stop before it’s too late)
Feel like a brand new person
(But you make the same old mistakes)
I finally know what is love
(You don’t have what it takes)
(Stop before it’s not too late)
(I know there’s too much at stake)
(Making the same mistakes)
And I still don’t know why it’s happening
(Stop while it’s not too late)
And I still don’t know
***
Finally taking flight
I know you don't think it's right
I know that you think it's fake
Maybe fake's what I like
Point is I have the right
I'm thinking in black and white
I'm thinking it's worth the fight
Soon to be out of sight
Knowing it all this time
Going with what I always longed for
***
Feel like a brand new person
(But you make the same old mistakes)
I don’t care I’m in love
(Stop before it’s too late)
Feel like a brand new person
(But you make the same old mistakes)
I finally know what is love
(You don’t have what it takes)
(Stop before it’s not too late)
***
Man, I know that it's hard to digest
But baby this story ain’t so different from the rest
And I know it seems wrong to accept
But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets
And I know that it's hard to digest
A realization is as good as it gets
And I know it seems hard to accept
But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets
But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets
***
Feel like a brand new person
So how will I know that it's right?
In a new direction
So how will I know I've gone too far?
(Stop thinking that the only option was)
Feel like a brand new person
I finally know what it's like
(Stop thinking that the only option was)
So how will I know I've gone too far?
(Stop thinking that the only option was)
And I know it's hard to describe
(Stop thinking that the only option was)
So how will I know that it's right?