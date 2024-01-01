Tame Impala

I can just hear them now "How could you let us down?" But they don't know what I found Or see it from this way around Feeling it overtake All that I used to hate Wonder what if we trade I tried but it's way too late All the signs I don't read Two sides of me can't agree When I breathe in too deep Going with what I always longed for *** Feel like a brand new person (But you make the same old mistakes) I don’t care I’m in love (Stop before it’s too late) Feel like a brand new person (But you make the same old mistakes) I finally know what is love (You don’t have what it takes) (Stop before it’s not too late) (I know there’s too much at stake) (Making the same mistakes) And I still don’t know why it’s happening (Stop while it’s not too late) And I still don’t know *** Finally taking flight I know you don't think it's right I know that you think it's fake Maybe fake's what I like Point is I have the right I'm thinking in black and white I'm thinking it's worth the fight Soon to be out of sight Knowing it all this time Going with what I always longed for *** Feel like a brand new person (But you make the same old mistakes) I don’t care I’m in love (Stop before it’s too late) Feel like a brand new person (But you make the same old mistakes) I finally know what is love (You don’t have what it takes) (Stop before it’s not too late) *** Man, I know that it's hard to digest But baby this story ain’t so different from the rest And I know it seems wrong to accept But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets And I know that it's hard to digest A realization is as good as it gets And I know it seems hard to accept But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets But you've got your demons, and she's got her regrets *** Feel like a brand new person So how will I know that it's right? In a new direction So how will I know I've gone too far? (Stop thinking that the only option was) Feel like a brand new person I finally know what it's like (Stop thinking that the only option was) So how will I know I've gone too far? (Stop thinking that the only option was) And I know it's hard to describe (Stop thinking that the only option was) So how will I know that it's right?