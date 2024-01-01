One More Hour Şarkı Sözleri
Tame Impala
One More Hour
Just a moment
Right before all the singing ends
Wasn't brave enough to tell you
That there ain't gonna be another chance
It's not gone until (All that I have)
And everything's still (One more hour)
Minutes erasing, whatever I've done
I did it for love (All that I have)
I did it for fun (One more hour)
Couldn't get enough (All that I have)
I did it for fame (One more hour)
But never for money
Not for houses, not for her
Not for my future children
Until now
***
How could I love again?
How could I ever ask for more?
And to the road ahead
Into a life I can't ignore
(Lose her) How could I love again?
(Move her) How can I love this path for sure?
(Lose her) With no more time to spare
(Move her) I know the answer more and more
***
As long as I can, long as I can
Spend some time alone
As long as I can, long as I can
Be the man I am
***
Ooh, life is strange
One more hour
I could wait
One more hour
***
As long as I can (Lose her), as long as I can (Move her)
Spend some time alone
As long as I can (Lose her), as long as I can (Move her)
Remember who I am
As long as I can (Lose her), as long as I can (Move her)
Spend some time alone
As long as I can (How could I love again?), as long as I can
Be the man I am
***
Just a minute, batter up before you go out there
All your voices said you wouldn't last a minute, babe
One more hour and you know your life is one to share
Just a minute, baby, right before we go through here
All these people said we wouldn't last a minute, dear
I'm with you and I can roll into another year
Just a minute, batter up before you go out there
All your voices said you wouldn't last a minute, babe
One more hour and you know your life is one to share
Just a minute, baby, right before we go through here
All these people said they wouldn't last a minute, dear
I'm with you and I can roll into another year
Just a minute, batter up before you go out there
All your voices said you wouldn't last a minute there