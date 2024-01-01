Tame Impala

Patience Şarkı Sözleri
Has it really been that long?
Did I count the days wrong?
Did we just go back at all
All the way to step one?
***
People ask me all the time
Every time the show's up
"So what you doin' with your luck?"
It ain't givin' up
***
Just growin' up in stages
(Lay down no more)
Livin' life in phases
Another season changes
And still my days are shapeless
***
I should be flying straight, don't be late
'Cause time waits for no one
I should be flying straight, don't be late
'Cause time takes from everyone
***
I've been waiting here
Waiting for the day to come
Take us to the place
Takin' us where we have gone
***
They would ask me all the time
Showin' up in ages
"So what you doin' with your luck?"
Call it givin' up
***
I'm just growin' up in stages
(Lay down no more)
Livin' life in phases
Another season changes
And still my ways are aimless, I know
We're growin' up in stages
And I'm runnin' out of pages
Growin' up
***
I should be flying straight, don't be late
'Cause time waits for no one
I should be flying straight, don't be late
'Cause time takes from everyone