Tame Impala

Has it really been that long? Did I count the days wrong? Did we just go back at all All the way to step one? *** People ask me all the time Every time the show's up "So what you doin' with your luck?" It ain't givin' up *** Just growin' up in stages (Lay down no more) Livin' life in phases Another season changes And still my days are shapeless *** I should be flying straight, don't be late 'Cause time waits for no one I should be flying straight, don't be late 'Cause time takes from everyone *** I've been waiting here Waiting for the day to come Take us to the place Takin' us where we have gone *** They would ask me all the time Showin' up in ages "So what you doin' with your luck?" Call it givin' up *** I'm just growin' up in stages (Lay down no more) Livin' life in phases Another season changes And still my ways are aimless, I know We're growin' up in stages And I'm runnin' out of pages Growin' up *** I should be flying straight, don't be late 'Cause time waits for no one I should be flying straight, don't be late 'Cause time takes from everyone