Tame Impala

Many ways to go It's hard to self-assure When everyone's a pro Sayin', "It's so obvious," But really they don't know (They don't know, they don't know shit) Just like a monster that is only a shadow (A shadow) From which I'm already runnin' *** Easy, I suppose And even if it takes a hundred-thousand goes The way's in front of me 'cause that's the one I chose (I chose) It's always starin' at you (Barely a choice) That's the boat I row (I row) And though it seems to be *** Endless Problems, relentless I know I'm oblivious Bit overzealous And possibly jealous I run 'til I'm breathless Try to suppress it I couldn't bear it, so onward I go *** Many ways to go It's hard to self-assure When everyone's a pro Sayin', "It's so obvious," But really they don't know (They don't know, they don't know shit) Just like a monster that is only a shadow (A shadow) But you're already runnin' *** Endless Problems, relentless I know I'm oblivious Bit overzealous And possibly jealous I run 'til I'm breathless Try to suppress it I couldn't bear it, so onward I go