The Boat I Row Şarkı Sözleri
Tame Impala The Boat I Row şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Tame Impala The Boat I Row şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The Boat I Row sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tame Impala
The Boat I Row
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Many ways to go
It's hard to self-assure
When everyone's a pro
Sayin', "It's so obvious,"
But really they don't know
(They don't know, they don't know shit)
Just like a monster that is only a shadow (A shadow)
From which I'm already runnin'
***
Easy, I suppose
And even if it takes a hundred-thousand goes
The way's in front of me 'cause that's the one I chose (I chose)
It's always starin' at you (Barely a choice)
That's the boat I row (I row)
And though it seems to be
***
Endless
Problems, relentless
I know I'm oblivious
Bit overzealous
And possibly jealous
I run 'til I'm breathless
Try to suppress it
I couldn't bear it, so onward I go
***
Many ways to go
It's hard to self-assure
When everyone's a pro
Sayin', "It's so obvious,"
But really they don't know
(They don't know, they don't know shit)
Just like a monster that is only a shadow (A shadow)
But you're already runnin'
***
Endless
Problems, relentless
I know I'm oblivious
Bit overzealous
And possibly jealous
I run 'til I'm breathless
Try to suppress it
I couldn't bear it, so onward I go