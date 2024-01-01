The Moment Şarkı Sözleri
Tame Impala The Moment şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Tame Impala The Moment şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The Moment sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
In the end, it's stronger than I know how to be
And I can't just spend my whole lifetime wondering
I fell in love with the sound of my heels on the wooden floor
I don't want my footsteps to be silent anymore
Want them to be in the moment
Storm clouds are closin'
In the end, it's coming, there's nothing left to do
But I'm still not certain just how I'm gonna feel
I'll only know in the moment
Anticipation growing
It's getting closer
Ooh, it's getting closer
It's getting closer (I'm not ready yet)
Ooh, it's getting closer (I need a little more time)
It's getting closer (closer, every day)
(Don't cry, we'll be okay)
Ooh, it's getting closer (closer, wall of the dam)
(Hold on and breathe if you can)
It's getting closer (closer, I'm not ready yet)
Ooh, it's getting closer (closer, I need a little more time)
(Breathe if you can)
It's getting closer (closer, I'm not ready yet)
Ooh, it's getting closer (closer, I need a little more time)