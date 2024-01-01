Tamer Ashour

Ba2ol 3adi Şarkı Sözleri
I say it's OK
I don't care about separation this time
I'm fine, not crying and not in pain
It's done and returning to her is something I don't care about
*
I say it's OK
But I'm actually lying and I'm not fine
Being away from you is just like a weapon
That killed me slowly and you're absence turned out to be a problem
*
It's doesn't matter how much I look normal and fine as if her absence relieved me
Just hearing about her is enough to expose me
And then I go and walk to see myself
Walking in a road making me miss you more
*
It's been so long since you left and I'm suffering without revealing that
I say I forgot and look so cruel but I'm actually kind
I walked in that road without you and couldn't complete
After you, I became someone that I don't even know
*
I say it's OK
But I'm alone and not happy
I say I live normally but I'm dying actually after her
I remember her and never forgot and this is making me suffer