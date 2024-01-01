Tamer Ashour

I say it's OK I don't care about separation this time I'm fine, not crying and not in pain It's done and returning to her is something I don't care about * I say it's OK But I'm actually lying and I'm not fine Being away from you is just like a weapon That killed me slowly and you're absence turned out to be a problem * It's doesn't matter how much I look normal and fine as if her absence relieved me Just hearing about her is enough to expose me And then I go and walk to see myself Walking in a road making me miss you more * It's been so long since you left and I'm suffering without revealing that I say I forgot and look so cruel but I'm actually kind I walked in that road without you and couldn't complete After you, I became someone that I don't even know * I say it's OK But I'm alone and not happy I say I live normally but I'm dying actually after her I remember her and never forgot and this is making me suffer