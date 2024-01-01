Tamer Ashour

why is it forbidden? Showing my fears in front of her and I hide tears Why should I look strong and insist on that? What would I gain? She is going to leave and won't return She has been bearing my harshness for a long time * I'm dying and crying because of my condition Sadness is coming for me I let her go from my hands What was I doing in the time of harshness? My tears are dropping asking me Who would be able to take her place? I'd die if she left * She is not listening When I say that I'll die, she says," okay" She is making me feel my senses She is is reminding me of the past? If she gives me another opportunity My heart will be back like the old times Tell her to forgive me * For so long, She has been bearing Her wound is great For the first time I feel that I am afraid And eyes are watching My love leaving and not going back For so long, she has been dealing with my evil by being good