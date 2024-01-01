Tamer Ashour

Oloolo Samah Şarkı Sözleri
why is it forbidden?
Showing my fears in front of her and I hide tears
Why should I look strong and insist on that?
What would I gain?
She is going to leave and won't return
She has been bearing my harshness for a long time
*
I'm dying and crying because of my condition
Sadness is coming for me
I let her go from my hands
What was I doing in the time of harshness?
My tears are dropping asking me
Who would be able to take her place?
I'd die if she left
*
She is not listening
When I say that I'll die, she says," okay"
She is making me feel my senses
She is is reminding me of the past?
If she gives me another opportunity
My heart will be back like the old times
Tell her to forgive me
*
For so long,
She has been bearing
Her wound is great
For the first time I feel that I am afraid
And eyes are watching
My love leaving and not going back
For so long, she has been dealing with my evil by being good