Tanel Padar & Dave Benton

All right - Hey hey... Well, are you ready? - You bet But are you ready? - Oh yeah All right - You give it to them now * Well, every night's a Friday night - Aha... what night? Ladies, this sure feels right - I guess this is party time The two of us will sing again - Two of us together again The heart is young and we know when - Young and handsome, they say Come on, Dave * To kick the sadness out the door - To kick the sadness out the door And roll the carpet from the floor - Haha... carpet from the floor, yeah Let the spirit hit the roof - I hit the roof, I hit the roof The two of us still know the moves * And not even time can take away The starlight from us, no, it won't fade Still we believe that we were made to laugh and sing * Come on, everybody, let's sing along And feel the power of a song Come on, everybody, let's feel the spark That always stays within our hearts Come on, everybody, and let it out And live the moment, here and now Come on, everybody, 'cause here's a chance To feel so light, to laugh and dance