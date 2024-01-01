All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said (all the things she said) This is not enough (enough, enough, enough) I'm in serious shit, I feel totally lost If I'm asking for help it's only because Being with you has opened my eyes Could I ever believe such a perfect surprise? I keep asking myself, wondering how I keep closing my eyes but I can't block you out Want to fly to a place where it's just you and me Nobody else, so we can be free Nobody else, so we can be free All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said This is not enough (Я сошла с ума) This is not enough All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said And I'm all mixed up, feeling cornered and rushed They say it's my fault but I want her so much Want to fly her away where the sun and rain Come in over my face, wash away all the shame When they stop and stare, don't worry me 'Cause I'm feeling for her what she's feeling for me I can try to pretend, I can try to forget But it's driving me mad, going out of my head All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said (all the things she said) This is not enough (Я сошла с ума) This is not enough All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said She said All the things she said All the things she said Mother looking at me Tell me what do you see? Yes, I've lost my mind Daddy looking at me Will I ever be free? Have I crossed the line? All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said (all the things she said) This is not enough (Я сошла с ума) This is not enough All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said All the things she said, she said