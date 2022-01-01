Taylor Swift

It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters
– Hipsterlar gibi giyinmek için mükemmel bir gece gibi
And make fun of our exes, uh uh uh uh
– Ve eski sevgililerimizle dalga geçmek için,
It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight
– Gece yarısında kahvaltı yapmak için mükemmel bir gece gibi
To fall in love with strangers uh uh uh uh
– Yabancılara aşık olmak için,
***
We’re happy free confused and lonely at the same time
-Biz mutluyuz, özgürüz, şaşkınız ve yalnızız aynı zamanda,
It’s miserable and magical oh yeah
– Bu hem üzücü hem de büyüleyici
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines, it’s time uh uh
– Bu gece sınırları unuttuğumuz gecedir, zamanı geldi
***
I don’t know about you but im feeling 22
– Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum
Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you
– Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak
You don’t know about me but I bet you want to
– Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur
Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22
– 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak
***
It seems like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi görünüyor,
This place is too crowded too many cool kids
– Bu mekan çok karmaşık, çok fazla havalı çocuklar var,
It seems like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi görünüyor,
We ditch the whole scene and end up dreaming instead of sleeping
– Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz ve uyumak yerine hayal kuruyoruz
***
We’re happy free confused and lonely at the same time
–Biz mutluyuz, özgürüz, şaşkınız ve yalnızız aynı anda,
It’s miserable and magical oh yeah
– Bu hem üzücü hem de büyüleyici
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the heartbreaks, it’s time uh uh
– Bu gece kalp kırıklarını unuttuğumuz gecedir, zamanı geldi
***
I don’t know about you but im feeling 22
– Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum
Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you
– Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak
You don’t know about me but I bet you want to
– Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur
Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22
– 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak
***
I don’t know about you, 22, 22
– Seni bilmiyorum ama, 22, 22
***
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
We ditch the whole scene
– Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
We won’t be sleeping
– Uyumayacağız
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
You look like bad news I gotta have you, I gotta have you
– Kötü bir haber gibi görünüyorsun, sen benim olmalısın, benim olmalısın
***
I don’t know about you but im feeling 22
– Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum
Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you
– Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak
You don’t know about me but I bet you want to
– Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur
Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22
– 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak
***
Dancing like 22, yeah, 22, yeah yeah
– 22’ymiş gibi dans ederek, evet, 22
***
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
We ditch the whole scene
– Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
We won’t be sleeping
– Uyumayacağız
It feels like one of those nights
– Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor
You look like bad news I gotta have you, I gotta have you
– Kötü bir haber gibi görünüyorsun, sen benim olmalısın, benim olmalısın