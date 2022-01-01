Taylor Swift

It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters – Hipsterlar gibi giyinmek için mükemmel bir gece gibi And make fun of our exes, uh uh uh uh – Ve eski sevgililerimizle dalga geçmek için, It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight – Gece yarısında kahvaltı yapmak için mükemmel bir gece gibi To fall in love with strangers uh uh uh uh – Yabancılara aşık olmak için, *** We’re happy free confused and lonely at the same time -Biz mutluyuz, özgürüz, şaşkınız ve yalnızız aynı zamanda, It’s miserable and magical oh yeah – Bu hem üzücü hem de büyüleyici Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines, it’s time uh uh – Bu gece sınırları unuttuğumuz gecedir, zamanı geldi *** I don’t know about you but im feeling 22 – Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you – Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak You don’t know about me but I bet you want to – Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22 – 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak *** It seems like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi görünüyor, This place is too crowded too many cool kids – Bu mekan çok karmaşık, çok fazla havalı çocuklar var, It seems like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi görünüyor, We ditch the whole scene and end up dreaming instead of sleeping – Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz ve uyumak yerine hayal kuruyoruz *** We’re happy free confused and lonely at the same time –Biz mutluyuz, özgürüz, şaşkınız ve yalnızız aynı anda, It’s miserable and magical oh yeah – Bu hem üzücü hem de büyüleyici Tonight’s the night when we forget about the heartbreaks, it’s time uh uh – Bu gece kalp kırıklarını unuttuğumuz gecedir, zamanı geldi *** I don’t know about you but im feeling 22 – Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you – Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak You don’t know about me but I bet you want to – Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22 – 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak *** I don’t know about you, 22, 22 – Seni bilmiyorum ama, 22, 22 *** It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor We ditch the whole scene – Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor We won’t be sleeping – Uyumayacağız It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor You look like bad news I gotta have you, I gotta have you – Kötü bir haber gibi görünüyorsun, sen benim olmalısın, benim olmalısın *** I don’t know about you but im feeling 22 – Sen nasıl hissediyorsun bilmiyorum ama ben 22’ymiş gibi hissediyorum Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you – Eğer beni yanında tutarsan, her şey iyi olacak You don’t know about me but I bet you want to – Beni tanımıyorsun ama eminim istiyorsundur Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22, 22 – 22’ymiş gibi dans etmeye devam edersek her şey iyi olacak *** Dancing like 22, yeah, 22, yeah yeah – 22’ymiş gibi dans ederek, evet, 22 *** It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor We ditch the whole scene – Bütün sahneyi terkediyoruz It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor We won’t be sleeping – Uyumayacağız It feels like one of those nights – Bu o gecelerden biri gibi hissettiriyor You look like bad news I gotta have you, I gotta have you – Kötü bir haber gibi görünüyorsun, sen benim olmalısın, benim olmalısın