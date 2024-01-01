Taylor Swift

Fever dream high in the quiet of the night You know that I caught it Bad, bad boy Shiny toy with a price You know that I bought it Killing me slow, out the window I'm always waiting for you to be waiting below Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes What doesn't kill me makes me want you more And it's new, the shape of your body It's blue, the feeling I've got And it's ooh, whoa, oh It's a cruel summer It's cool, that's what I tell 'em No rules in breakable heaven But ooh, whoa oh It's a cruel summer With you Hang your head low In the glow of the vending machine I'm not dying You say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times We're not trying So cut the headlights, summer's a knife I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes And if I bleed, you'll be the last to know Oh, it's new, the shape of your body It's blue, the feeling I've got And it's ooh, whoa, oh It's a cruel summer It's cool, that's what I tell 'em No rules in breakable heaven But ooh, whoa, oh It's a cruel summer With you I'm drunk in the back of the car And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (oh) Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you And I snuck in through the garden gate Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh) And I screamed for whatever it's worth "I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard? He looks up grinning like a devil It's new, the shape of your body It's blue, the feeling I've got And it's ooh, whoa, oh It's a cruel summer It's cool, that's what I tell 'em No rules, in breakable heaven But ooh, whoa, oh It's a cruel summer With you I'm drunk in the back of the car And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (oh) Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you And I snuck in through the garden gate Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh) And I screamed for whatever it's worth "I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?