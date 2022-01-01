Taylor Swift

This ain’t for the best Bu en iyisi için değil My reputation’s never been worse, so Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden You must like me for me… Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor… We can’t make Any promises now, can we, babe? Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek? But you can make me a drink… Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin… *** Dive bar on the east side, where you at? Doğu tarafındaki kasaba barı, neredesin? Phone lights up my nightstand in the black Telefon komodini siyah renkte aydınlatıyor Come here, you can meet me in the back Buraya gel, arka tarafta benimle buluşabilirsin Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you Koyu pantolonun ve Nike’ınla, kendine bir bak Oh damn, never seen that color blue Ah lanet, bu maviyi hiç görmemiştim Just think of the fun things we could do Sadece bizim yapabileceğimiz eğlenceli şeyleri düşün *** ‘Cause I like you Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum *** This ain’t for the best Bu en iyisi için değil My reputation’s never been worse, so Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden You must like me for me… Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor… We can’t make Any promises now, can we, babe? Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek? But you can make me a drink… Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin… *** Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı? Is it chill that you’re in my head? Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate) Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas) Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı? Is it too soon to do this yet? Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? *** Delicate Hassas *** Third floor on the west side, me and you Batı taraftaki üçüncü kat, ben ve sen Handsome, your mansion with a view Yakışıklı, senin manzaralı malikanen Do the girls back home touch you like I do? Eve attığın kızlar gibi mi dokunuyorum? Long night, with your hands up in my hair Uzun gece, saçlarımın arasındaki ellerinle Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs Merdivende takırdayan ayak seslerinle Stay here, honey, I don’t wanna share Burada kal, tatlım, paylaşmak istemiyorum *** ‘Cause I like you Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum This ain’t for the best Bu en iyisi için değil My reputation’s never been worse, so Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden You must like me for me… Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor… We can’t make Any promises now, can we, babe? Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek? But you can make me a drink… Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin… *** Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı? Is it chill that you’re in my head? Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate) Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas) Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı? Is it too soon to do this yet? Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? *** Sometimes I wonder when you sleep Bazen merak ediyorum, hiç uyuduğunda Are you ever dreaming of me? Beni hayal ediyor musun? Sometimes when I look into your eyes Bazen gözlerinin içine baktığımda I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time Sen benimmişsin gibi davranıyorum, tüm bunca lanet zamandır ‘Cause I like you Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum *** Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı? Is it chill that you’re in my head? Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate) Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas) Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı? Is it too soon to do this yet? Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas *** ‘Cause I like you Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum *** Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı? Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? Is it chill that you’re in my head? Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu? Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate) Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas) Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? Is it cool that I said all that? Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı? Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? Is it too soon to do this yet? Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken? Isn’t it? Öyle değil mi? ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas *** Delicate Hassas