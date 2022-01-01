Taylor Swift

This ain’t for the best
Bu en iyisi için değil
My reputation’s never been worse, so
Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden
You must like me for me…
Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor…
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek?
But you can make me a drink…
Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin…
***
Dive bar on the east side, where you at?
Doğu tarafındaki kasaba barı, neredesin?
Phone lights up my nightstand in the black
Telefon komodini siyah renkte aydınlatıyor
Come here, you can meet me in the back
Buraya gel, arka tarafta benimle buluşabilirsin
Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you
Koyu pantolonun ve Nike’ınla, kendine bir bak
Oh damn, never seen that color blue
Ah lanet, bu maviyi hiç görmemiştim
Just think of the fun things we could do
Sadece bizim yapabileceğimiz eğlenceli şeyleri düşün
***
‘Cause I like you
Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum
***
This ain’t for the best
Bu en iyisi için değil
My reputation’s never been worse, so
Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden
You must like me for me…
Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor…
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek?
But you can make me a drink…
Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin…
***
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas)
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
***
Delicate
Hassas
***
Third floor on the west side, me and you
Batı taraftaki üçüncü kat, ben ve sen
Handsome, your mansion with a view
Yakışıklı, senin manzaralı malikanen
Do the girls back home touch you like I do?
Eve attığın kızlar gibi mi dokunuyorum?
Long night, with your hands up in my hair
Uzun gece, saçlarımın arasındaki ellerinle
Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs
Merdivende takırdayan ayak seslerinle
Stay here, honey, I don’t wanna share
Burada kal, tatlım, paylaşmak istemiyorum
***
‘Cause I like you
Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum
This ain’t for the best
Bu en iyisi için değil
My reputation’s never been worse, so
Şöhretim hiç bu kadar kötüye gitmedi, bu yüzden
You must like me for me…
Beni benim için sevmen gerekiyor…
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
Şimdilik hiçbir söz veremeyiz, verebilir miyiz, bebek?
But you can make me a drink…
Fakat bana bir içki ısmarlayabilirsin…
***
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas)
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
***
Sometimes I wonder when you sleep
Bazen merak ediyorum, hiç uyuduğunda
Are you ever dreaming of me?
Beni hayal ediyor musun?
Sometimes when I look into your eyes
Bazen gözlerinin içine baktığımda
I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time
Sen benimmişsin gibi davranıyorum, tüm bunca lanet zamandır
‘Cause I like you
Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum
***
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas)
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları söylemem havalı mı?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas
***
‘Cause I like you
Çünkü senden hoşlanıyorum
***
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı?
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
Kafamda olman seni bana karşı soğutuyor mu?
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas (hassas)
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
Is it cool that I said all that?
Tüm bunları dile getirmem havalı mı?
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
Bunu yapmak için henüz çok mu erken?
Isn’t it?
Öyle değil mi?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Çünkü biliyorum ki bu konu çok hassas
***
Delicate
Hassas