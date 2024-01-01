Pump Up The Jam Şarkı Sözleri
Technotronic
Pump Up The Jam
Pump up the jam
pump it up while your feet are stomping?
And the jam is pumping
look ahead the crowd is jumpin'
pump it up a little more
get the party goin' on the dance floor
see 'cause that’s where the party’s at and you’ll find out if you do that
(chours)
I want a place to stay:
«get your booty on the floor tonight»
make my day
I want a place to stay:
«get your booty on the floor tonight»
make my day
make my day (x4)
Yo! Pump up the jam
pump it up while your feet are stomping?
And the jam is pumping
look ahead the crowd is jumpin'
pump it up a little more
get the party goin' on the dance floor
see 'cause that’s where the party’s at and you’ll find out if you do that
(chours)
make my day (x5)
Yo! Pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump it!
pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump it pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump it pump up the jam
pump it (echo)
Pump up the jam,
Pump up the jam,
Pump up the jam
pump it up pump it,
pump it,
pump it,
Pump up the jam,
Pump up the jam,
Pump up the jam,
pump it (echo)
Pump up the jam
pump it up while your feet are stomping?
And the jam is pumping
look ahead the crowd is jumpin'
pump it up a little more
get the party goin' on the dance floor
see 'cause that’s where the party’s at and you’ll find out if you do that
(chours)
Pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump it!
pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump up the jam
pump it up pump it up Yo! Pump it!
pump up the jam
pump it