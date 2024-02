I wanna have you I need to tell you, girl you have been on my mind it's like I'm not complete without you by my side If I can make you see what I do, if you believe me then you would know that I'm not taking you for a ride *** See I got something that you want, here's my number call me let's get down but don't you get the wrong idea, I'm not the kind of boy who likes to play around Girl, ı miss you do you miss me too? *** Come and hold me and tell me that you love me, touch my body one more time Cause I've been waiting feeling lonely without you, open up and let me love you So come and hold me, caress and kiss me girl I want you one more time Don't run away from me i need you here so get off my mind and come and love me one more time *** I got a weakness, a soft spot, when you smile i lose control and fall head over heels in love with you See, this feeling's so hot, it won't stop, my heart is burning up i can't wait what am i gonna do See i got something that you want, here's my number call me let's get down but don't you get the wrong idea, i'm not the kind of boy who likes to play around Girl i miss you do miss me too? *** Come and hold me and tell me that you love me, touch my body one more time Cause i've been waiting feeling lonely without you, open up and let me love you So come and hold me, caress and kiss me girl I want you one more time Don't run away from me i need you here so get off my mind and come and love me one more time