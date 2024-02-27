The Black Eyed Peas

Four, tres, two, uno *** It's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch Four, tres, two, uno *** Don't you know I'm loco? (ah) No quiero no problemo Them girls they love the coco (ah) Don't need to call the popo *** Judging me's a no, no (ah) If you scroll through my photo I do not live in slow mo (ah) I live my life in turbo *** 'Cause it's mi vida loca, it's mi vida loca I do what I wanna, (ah) I do what I wanna You can't tell me nothing, (ah) baby, no me diga' nada Bitch, you not my mama (ah), nah, nah *** It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca) So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca) I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin' La vida loca (la vida loca) *** it's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch Four, tres, two, uno *** Vida loca y no e' la de Ricky (ah) Con una canción y me busco el ticket Dinero, 'tamo pa' eso (ah) Will, tírame el beat, que yo rompo el verso Esto lo hicimo' pa' romper la discoteca (ah) Aquí no hay miedo, lo dejamo' en la gaveta (ah) *** Es mi vida loca, es mi vida loca Nadie me la toca (ah), nadie me la toca Es mi vida loca, algarete y no me importa Bitch, you're not my mama (ah) (nah, nah) *** It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca) So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca) I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin' La vida loca (la vida loca) *** it's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch It's my life, bitch Four, tres, two, uno (ah) *** This a big face (yeah), give me big space (space) Bring that ass back, make it rotate Shoot my shot, all I need is one take House party poppin' on a Monday *** Can't tell me nothing like Kanye (ah-ah-ah) And I never backtrack, get it my way (Yeah) Do what I say, be fiancé I got girls light skin like Sade *** Dark skin, skin like (?) Mhm, mhm, okay (okay) Flat stomach (yeah), no waist (no waist) She wanna kiss 'n make up, olé *** Don't you act up them boys in the back And they won't think twice, just (hah) and react (yeah) My life a movie, 'nother hit, it's a wrap Tell a hater relax *** It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca) So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca) I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin' La vida loca (la vida loca) *** Óyeme, óyeme, esta es mi vida (ah) Y quítate de mi camino, metida No tengas celos, no seas jodida (ah) Tú sabes que es mi estilo, maravilla *** Ey, no puedes matar la movida Ey, porque no estás en mi liga Ey, pegando, pegando muy duro (ah) Estoy trabajando todo' lo' día' *** We work hard (work), play hard (get it) Hot chicks on my radar (woo) Stay lit on our liquid (ah) 'Til we blackout like Darth Vader (woo) *** Squad it up with these hot baes And they stay south of the equator (uh) I shine like a quasar (uh) Ain't another nigga crazier *** It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca) I do what I wanna (ah) (I do what I wanna) You can't tell me nothing, baby, no me diga' nada Bitch, you not my mama (ah), nah, nah