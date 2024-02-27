The Black Eyed Peas

Four, tres, two, uno
***
It's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
Four, tres, two, uno
***
Don't you know I'm loco? (ah)
No quiero no problemo
Them girls they love the coco (ah)
Don't need to call the popo
***
Judging me's a no, no (ah)
If you scroll through my photo
I do not live in slow mo (ah)
I live my life in turbo
***
'Cause it's mi vida loca, it's mi vida loca
I do what I wanna, (ah) I do what I wanna
You can't tell me nothing, (ah) baby, no me diga' nada
Bitch, you not my mama (ah), nah, nah
***
It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca)
So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca)
I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin'
La vida loca (la vida loca)
***
it's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
Four, tres, two, uno
***
Vida loca y no e' la de Ricky (ah)
Con una canción y me busco el ticket
Dinero, 'tamo pa' eso (ah)
Will, tírame el beat, que yo rompo el verso
Esto lo hicimo' pa' romper la discoteca (ah)
Aquí no hay miedo, lo dejamo' en la gaveta (ah)
***
Es mi vida loca, es mi vida loca
Nadie me la toca (ah), nadie me la toca
Es mi vida loca, algarete y no me importa
Bitch, you're not my mama (ah) (nah, nah)
***
It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca)
So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca)
I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin'
La vida loca (la vida loca)
***
it's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
It's my life, bitch
Four, tres, two, uno (ah)
***
This a big face (yeah), give me big space (space)
Bring that ass back, make it rotate
Shoot my shot, all I need is one take
House party poppin' on a Monday
***
Can't tell me nothing like Kanye (ah-ah-ah)
And I never backtrack, get it my way (Yeah)
Do what I say, be fiancé
I got girls light skin like Sade
***
Dark skin, skin like (?)
Mhm, mhm, okay (okay)
Flat stomach (yeah), no waist (no waist)
She wanna kiss 'n make up, olé
***
Don't you act up them boys in the back
And they won't think twice, just (hah) and react (yeah)
My life a movie, 'nother hit, it's a wrap
Tell a hater relax
***
It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca)
So cállate tu boca (yeah, cállate tu boca)
I already told ya, I told ya, I'm livin'
La vida loca (la vida loca)
***
Óyeme, óyeme, esta es mi vida (ah)
Y quítate de mi camino, metida
No tengas celos, no seas jodida (ah)
Tú sabes que es mi estilo, maravilla
***
Ey, no puedes matar la movida
Ey, porque no estás en mi liga
Ey, pegando, pegando muy duro (ah)
Estoy trabajando todo' lo' día'
***
We work hard (work), play hard (get it)
Hot chicks on my radar (woo)
Stay lit on our liquid (ah)
'Til we blackout like Darth Vader (woo)
***
Squad it up with these hot baes
And they stay south of the equator (uh)
I shine like a quasar (uh)
Ain't another nigga crazier
***
It's mi vida loca (it's mi vida loca)
I do what I wanna (ah) (I do what I wanna)
You can't tell me nothing, baby, no me diga' nada
Bitch, you not my mama (ah), nah, nah