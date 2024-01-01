I'm the soul that is drifting away I was lost in space, trying to find a place With no border to face In the night, I'll find my way As a dreamer As a dreamer As a dreamer *** Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love, *** I'm the soul that is drifting away I was lost in space, trying to find a place With no border to face In the night, I'll find my way As a dreamer As a dreamer As a dreamer *** Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love Open the gate, there's love to make There's dust and love *** The soul that is drifting away I was lost in space, trying to find a place With no border to face In the night, I'll find my way As a dreamer As a dreamer As a dreamer