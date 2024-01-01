Dreamer Şarkı Sözleri
I'm the soul that is drifting away
I was lost in space, trying to find a place
With no border to face
In the night, I'll find my way
As a dreamer
As a dreamer
As a dreamer
***
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love,
***
I'm the soul that is drifting away
I was lost in space, trying to find a place
With no border to face
In the night, I'll find my way
As a dreamer
As a dreamer
As a dreamer
***
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
Open the gate, there's love to make
There's dust and love
***
The soul that is drifting away
I was lost in space, trying to find a place
With no border to face
In the night, I'll find my way
As a dreamer
As a dreamer
As a dreamer