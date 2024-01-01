Heaven Şarkı Sözleri
Will you surrender?
Restless in a war, war
We're sailling, farewell love
We praise our shared destiny
Be sure to embrace the dreams
I'm more than a dead and gone
***
Close your eyes
***
I see the past of the time passing fast
The present's over and gone
So know I'm ready, I trust my soul
I'm hoping to fly with style, we shall know
***
Trust in me and set me free
You're hiding your love
I don't wish to try this alone
I feel lone, why shouldn't I go?
Cause even the time we're so longing gets blown
I feel I tried
I feel so alone
One day we'll say it to the glow
I dream so too
***
The dreams turn alive in the heavens
***
We surrender restless in a war, war