We've waited for this day We shared some tears of love now Like a desert in the rain When the sun of the day went down *** There's nobody like my mom There's no place like my home since I was born When I was young The flavor is so strong I've missed it so long now These people are my heroes *** From distant sky They light me up with flying clouds This ever gets me high like a cool blunt smoke I'm shining like the moon I'm feeling like a bloom in the black sun I remember when I was young The flavor is so strong I've missed it so long