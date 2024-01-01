Virille Şarkı Sözleri
Looking at the stars
Looking at the sun
Light is still the same
When it comes to warm us
***
Sometimes there is no words
But silence is still talking
We look so different first
Then we start to believe in something
***
Oh, come with me, we're gonna burn a sunset
Just take your lighter, sky will be better in red
We will find some love, and we will find some light
We'll never be alone, 'cause everything will be so bright
***
So let's quit fooling around
I'm into you
Taken by the sound
'Cause you're the love I found
***
Oh, I need my loneliness but I'm lost without you
I'm feeling so fearless
When you give me the proof, that my dream is so true
When you hold me I feel alive
When you hold me I'm alive
And I'm sure when I say
You're the best friend of my life
***
Oh, come with me, we're gonna burn a sunset
Just take your lighter, sky will be better in red
We will find some love, and we will find some light
We'll never be alone, 'cause everything will be so bright