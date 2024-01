Can you tell what's on my mind She's with him it's driving me wild I'd like to hit him on the head until he's dead The sight of blood is such a high Oh He gives me head *** We made it on a Ballroom Blitz I took his arms and kissed his lips He looked at me with such a smile my face turned red We booked a room into the Ritz Oh He gives me head *** Jet boy jet girl I'm gonna take you 'round the world Jet boy I'm gonna make you penetrate I'm gonna make you be a girl Oh Jet boy jet girl *** I know I'm only just fifteen I like to kick I like to scream And even if I had a kink or two in bed with him You know it's just a dream Oh He gives me head *** Jet boy jet girl I'm gonna take you 'round the world Jet boy I'm gonna make you penetrate I'm gonna make you be a girl Oh Jet boy jet girl *** The other day what a surprise I saw him with some other guys God he was dressed up with a girl around his neck I could have cried with both my eyes Oh He gives me head *** And if and when I make it though Or if my brain is stuck on glue And when the world tries to forget all that I said You know I'll still remember you Oh You gave me head *** Jet boy jet girl I'm gonna take you 'round the world Jet boy I'm gonna make you penetrate I'm gonna make you be a girl Oh Jet boy jet girl