The Damned

Is she really going out with him? Ah *** I got a feeling inside of me It's kind of strange like a stormy sea I don't know why, I don't know why I guess these things have got to be *** I gotta new rose, I got it good Guess I knew that I always would I can't stop to mess around I got a brand new rose in town *** See the sun, see the sun, it shines Don't get too close or it'll burn your eyes Don't you run away that way You can come back another day *** I got a new rose, I got it good Guess I knew that I always would I can't stop to mess around I got a brand new rose in town *** I never thought this could happen to me This is strange, why should it be I don't deserve somebody this great I'd better go or it'll be too late *** I got a feeling inside of me It's kind of strange like a stormy sea I don't know why, I don't know why I guess these things have got to be *** I got a new rose, I got her good Guess I knew that I always would I can't stop to mess around I got a brand new rose in town, uh