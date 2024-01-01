The Damned

Smash It Up Şarkı Sözleri
We've been crying now for much too long
And now we're gonna dance to a different song
I'm gonna scream and shout til my dying breath
I'm gonna smash it up til there's nothing left
***
Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up
Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up
***
People call me villain oh its such a shame
Maybe its my clothes must be to blame
I don't even care if I look a mess
Don't want to be a sucker like all the rest
Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up
Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up
***
Smash it up
***
Smash it up, you can keep your Krishna burgers
Smash it up, and your Glastonbury hippies
Smash it up, you can stick your frothy lager
Smash it up, and your blow wave hairstyles
***
And everybody's smashing things down
I said everybody's smashing things down yeah