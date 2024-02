The High Kings

In the merry month of June from me home I started Left the girls of Tuam nearly broken hearted Saluted Father dear, kissed me darling mother Drank a pint of beer, me grief and tears to smother Then off to reap the corn, leave where I was born Cut a stout blackthorn to banish ghosts and goblins A brand new pair of brogues, rattlin' o'er the bogs Frightenin' all the dogs on the rocky road to Dublin One two three four five Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! In Mullingar that night I rested limbs so weary Started by daylight me spirits bright and airy Took a drop of the pure Keep me heart from sinking That's the Paddy's cure whenever he's on drinking To see the lassies smile, laughing all the while At me curious style, 'twould set your heart a bubblin' An' asked if I was hired, wages I required 'Till I was nearly tired of the rocky road to Dublin One two three four five Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! In Dublin next arrived, I thought it such a pity To be soon deprived a view of that fine city Well then I took a stroll, all among the quality Bundle it was stole, all in a neat locality Something crossed me mind, when I looked behind No bundle could I find upon me stick a wobblin' Enquiring for the rogue, said me Connaught brogue Wasn't much in vogue on the rocky road to Dublin One two three four five Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! From there I got away, me spirits never falling Landed on the quay, just as the ship was sailing The Captain at me roared, said that no room had he When I jumped aboard, a cabin found for Paddy Down among the pigs, played some funny rigs Danced some hearty jigs, the water round me bubbling When off Holyhead wished meself was dead Or better far instead On the rocky road to Dublin One two three four five Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! The boys of Liverpool, when we safely landed Called meself a fool, I could no longer stand it Blood began to boil, temper I was losing Poor old Erin's isle they began abusing "Hurrah me soul!" says I, me shillelagh I let fly Some Galway boys were nigh and saw I was a hobble in With a loud "Hurray!" joined in the affray We quickly cleared the way for the rocky road to Dublin One two three four five Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! Hunt the Hare and turn her down the rocky road And all the way to Dublin, Whack fol lol le rah! Whack fol lol le rah! Whack fol lol le rah!