One, two, three, four Fire on the beach Face to the sky The stars dance around like Gods in the skies The gold silhouette You take off your clothes And my heart feels the weight of all I don't know Memories and mountain tops Drunk on Sunset Boulevard With the city of angels singing on Maybe this is just a dream And maybe we're still asleep But I, I will miss you when I'm gone Flickers of the canyon fire Its hands raised like a gospel choir If we live forever, let us live forever tonight Helicopters against moonlight Our holy mother of the midnight And if we live forever, let us live forever tonight Tomorrow we'll go Back to our lives With sand in our skin and sun in our eyes But I know the truth I've seen the signs And I've seen the golden Gods in disguise Memories and mountain tops Drunk on Sunset Boulevard With the city of angels singing on Maybe this is just a dream And maybe we're still asleep But I, I will miss you when I'm gone Flickers of the canyon fire Its hands raised like a gospel choir If we live forever, let us live forever tonight Helicopters against moonlight Our holy mother of the midnight And if we live forever, let us live forever tonight Flickers of the canyon fire Its hands raised like a gospel choir If we live forever, let us live forever tonight Helicopters against moonlight Our holy mother of the midnight And if we live forever, let us live forever tonight Flickers of the canyon fire Its hands raised like a gospel choir If we live forever, let us live forever tonight Helicopters against moonlight Our holy mother of the midnight And if we live forever, let us live forever tonight