The Rolling Stones

She confessed her love to me Then she vanished on the breeze Tryna hold on to that was just impossible She was more than beautiful Closer to ethereal With a kind of down to earth flavor Close my eyes It's three in the afternoon Then I, I realize That she's really gone for good Anybody seen my baby? Anybody seen her around? Love has gone and made me blind I've looked but I just can't find She has gotten lost in the crowd And I was flippin' magazines In that place on Mercer street When I thought I spotted her And getting on a motor bike Looking really lady like Didn't she just give me a wave? The salty tears It's three in the afternoon Has she disappeared? Has she really gone for good? Anybody seen my baby? (Anybody seen my baby?) Anybody seen her around? (Oh, hope anybody seen her around) If I just close my eyes (I close my eyes) I reach out and touch the prize Anybody seen, anybody seen her around? (Oh yeah, that's what I'm sayin') We came to rock for Brooklyn And Queens And Manhattan And the Bronx And Staten Island I can't forget New Jersey And Long Island And all over the world We came to rock for everybody, uh, like this Anybody seen my baby? (Anybody, anybody seen my baby?) Has anybody seen her, anybody seen her around? If I just close my eyes I will reach out, reach out and touch the prize Anybody, anybody seen her around? Oh yeah Anybody seen her? (Anybody seen her around?) Lost, lost and never found Oh yeah, I must have, I must have called her a thousand times Oh, sometimes I just think she's just in my imagination Oh yeah Lost, lost in the crowd