Anybody Seen My Baby Şarkı Sözleri
The Rolling Stones
Anybody Seen My Baby
She confessed her love to me
Then she vanished on the breeze
Tryna hold on to that was just impossible
She was more than beautiful
Closer to ethereal
With a kind of down to earth flavor
Close my eyes
It's three in the afternoon
Then I, I realize
That she's really gone for good
Anybody seen my baby?
Anybody seen her around?
Love has gone and made me blind
I've looked but I just can't find
She has gotten lost in the crowd
And I was flippin' magazines
In that place on Mercer street
When I thought I spotted her
And getting on a motor bike
Looking really lady like
Didn't she just give me a wave?
The salty tears
It's three in the afternoon
Has she disappeared?
Has she really gone for good?
Anybody seen my baby? (Anybody seen my baby?)
Anybody seen her around? (Oh, hope anybody seen her around)
If I just close my eyes (I close my eyes)
I reach out and touch the prize
Anybody seen, anybody seen her around?
(Oh yeah, that's what I'm sayin')
We came to rock for Brooklyn
And Queens
And Manhattan
And the Bronx
And Staten Island
I can't forget New Jersey
And Long Island
And all over the world
We came to rock for everybody, uh, like this
Anybody seen my baby? (Anybody, anybody seen my baby?)
Has anybody seen her, anybody seen her around?
If I just close my eyes
I will reach out, reach out and touch the prize
Anybody, anybody seen her around? Oh yeah
Anybody seen her?
(Anybody seen her around?) Lost, lost and never found
Oh yeah, I must have, I must have called her a thousand times
Oh, sometimes I just think she's just in my imagination
Oh yeah
Lost, lost in the crowd