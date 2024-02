The Rolling Stones

Don't remind me I'm mindin' my own damn business Don't try to find me I'm better left alone than in this It doesn't surprise me Do you really think that I could care If you really don't like me? Find somebody else It could be anyone else out there Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again One thing When you're angry, you're a jerk And then you treat me like I'm worth nothin' Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again It'll happen again I watch it happen over and over again Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again One thing When you're angry, you're a jerk And then you treat me like I'm worth nothin' Don't remind me I'm mindin' my own damn business Don't try to find me I'm better left alone than in this It doesn't surprise me Do you really think that I could care If you really don't like me Find somebody else It could be anyone else out there Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again One thing When you're angry, you're a jerk And then you treat me like I'm worth nothin' Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again It'll happen again I watch it happen over and over again Don't fret I don't ever wanna see you And I never wanna miss you again One thing When you're angry, you're a jerk And then you treat me like I'm worth nothin'