Ride Em On Down Şarkı Sözleri
The Rolling Stones
Ride Em On Down
Yeah!
I'm a dealin' man, still dealing, yeah
I'll gon' keep on dealing 'til I find myself a bed
I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Well I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Yeah!
Raised in the country, got up raised in town
Got two kids and they're all look like mine
I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Yeah, I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Yeah!
I'm dealing darling, by some other deck
Seem like somebody gonna take my shit
But I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Well, I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Yeah!
Yeah!
Born yesterday and not a day before
Here you come knocking at my door
Done stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Well I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
Yeah!
Yeah, I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down
