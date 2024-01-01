The Rolling Stones

Yeah! I'm a dealin' man, still dealing, yeah I'll gon' keep on dealing 'til I find myself a bed I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Well I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Yeah! Raised in the country, got up raised in town Got two kids and they're all look like mine I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Yeah, I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Yeah! I'm dealing darling, by some other deck Seem like somebody gonna take my shit But I got to stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Well, I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Yeah! Yeah! Born yesterday and not a day before Here you come knocking at my door Done stop dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Well I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down Yeah! Yeah, I done stopped dealing, I believe I'll ride 'em on down That's good