The Rolling Stones

She comes in colours everywhere She combs her hair She's like a rainbow Coming, colours in the air Oh, everywhere She comes in colours She comes in colours everywhere She combs her hair She's like a rainbow Coming, colours in the air Oh, everywhere She comes in colours Have you seen her dressed in blue? See the sky in front of you And her face is like a sail Speck of white so fair and pale Have you seen a lady fairer? She comes in colours everywhere She combs her hair She's like a rainbow Coming, colours in the air Oh, everywhere She comes in colours Have you seen her all in gold? Like a queen in days of old She shoots her colours all around Like a sunset going down Have you seen a lady fairer? She comes in colours everywhere She combs her hair She's like a rainbow Coming, colours in the air Oh, everywhere She comes in colours She's like a rainbow Coming, colours in the air Oh, everywhere She comes in colours