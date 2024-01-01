The Rolling Stones

If you start me up If you start me up, I'll never stop If you start me up If you start me up, I'll never stop I've been running hot You got me wrecking, gonna blow my top If you start me up If you start me up, I'll never stop Never stop, never stop, never stop You make a grown man cry You make a grown man cry You make a grown man cry Spread out the oil, the gasoline I walk smooth, ride in a mean, mean machine Start it up If you start me up Kick on the starter give it all you got, you got, you got I can't compete With the riders in the other heats If you rough it up If you like it you can slide it up Slide it up, slide it up, slide it up Don't make a grown man cry Don't make a grown man cry Don't make a grown man cry My eyes dilate, my lips won't wait My hands are greasy, she's a mean, mean machine Start it up Start me up Ah, give it all you gotta You gotta to never, never, never stop Slide it up, woo! Oh, baby, just slide it up Slide it up, slide it up, never, never, never You make a grown man cry You make a grown man cry You make a grown man cry Ride like the wind at double speed I'll take you places that you've never, never seen Start it up Let me tell you, we will never stop, never stop Never, never, never stop Start me up Never stop, never stop You, you, you make a grown man cry You, you make a dead man come You, you, you make a dead man come You, you, you make a...