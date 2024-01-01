The Rolling Stones

If you start me up
If you start me up, I'll never stop
If you start me up
If you start me up, I'll never stop
I've been running hot
You got me wrecking, gonna blow my top
If you start me up
If you start me up, I'll never stop
Never stop, never stop, never stop
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
Spread out the oil, the gasoline
I walk smooth, ride in a mean, mean machine
Start it up
If you start me up
Kick on the starter give it all you got, you got, you got
I can't compete
With the riders in the other heats
If you rough it up
If you like it you can slide it up
Slide it up, slide it up, slide it up
Don't make a grown man cry
Don't make a grown man cry
Don't make a grown man cry
My eyes dilate, my lips won't wait
My hands are greasy, she's a mean, mean machine
Start it up
Start me up
Ah, give it all you gotta
You gotta to never, never, never stop
Slide it up, woo!
Oh, baby, just slide it up
Slide it up, slide it up, never, never, never
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
Ride like the wind at double speed
I'll take you places that you've never, never seen
Start it up
Let me tell you, we will never stop, never stop
Never, never, never stop
Start me up
Never stop, never stop
You, you, you make a grown man cry
You, you make a dead man come
You, you, you make a dead man come
You, you, you make a...