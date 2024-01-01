The Rolling Stones

Please allow me to introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
I've been around for a long, long year
Stole many a man's soul and faith
*
And I was 'round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain
Made damn sure that Pilate
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
*
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game
*
I stuck around St. Petersburg
When I saw it was a time for a change
Killed the Czar and his ministers
Anastasia screamed in vain
*
I rode a tank
Held a general's rank
When the Blitzkrieg raged
And the bodies stank
*
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
(woo woo, woo woo)
*
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades
For the gods they made
(woo woo, woo woo)
*
I shouted out,
‘Who killed the Kennedys?’
When after all
It was you and me
(who who, who who)
*
Let me please introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
(woo woo, who who)
*
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
(who who)
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
(who who, who who)
*
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
(woo woo, who who)
*
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer
'Cause I'm in need of some restraint
(who who, who who)
*
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, have some taste
(woo woo)
Use all your well-learned politesse
Or I'll lay your soul to waste, mmm yeah
(woo woo, woo woo)
*
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, mmm yeah
(who who)
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, mmm mean it, get down
(woo woo, woo woo)
*
Woo, who
Oh yeah, get on down
Oh yeah
Oh yeah!
(woo woo)
*
Tell me baby, what's my name
Tell me honey, can ya guess my name
Tell me baby, what's my name
I tell you one time, you're to blame
*
Oh, who
woo, woo
Woo, who
Woo, woo
Woo, who, who
Woo, who, who
Oh, yeah
*
What's my name
Tell me, baby, what's my name
Tell me, sweetie, what's my name
*
Woo, who, who
Woo, who, who
Woo, who, who
Woo, who, who
W*oo, who, who
Wo, who, who
Oh, yeah
Woo woo
Woo woo