Sleepless In Seattle Şarkı Sözleri
The Strive
Sleepless In Seattle
Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl
She was absolutely perfect in an imperfect world
*
Forever's a promise, it's more than just a word
They meant it to each other, of that they were sure
*
He came home to her crying at the top of the stairs
He asked, "baby what's the matter?" as he pushed back her hair
*
She said honey I'm sick, what the hell did I do?
And with hate in his heart he screamed at the moon
*
Please don't take her away from me
She truly is everything that I have left
As selfish as it may seem, I need you here with me
Day after day, he stood by her side, while
"Sleepless in Seattle" played through his mind
*
Forever seems longer when you've got your whole
life but forever is forgotten where the end draws the line
She said "honey just listen, listen to me, we should be
together in a boat on the sea" He held back his tears, and
spoke quietly, "When I picture forever, it's you here with me"
*
Please don't take her away from me, she truly is everything,
that I have left As selfish as it may seem, I need you here
And please just let her go painlessly Let her drift on in her
dreams Just don't make her feel a thing Just try to get some sleep,
*
As leaves fell from the trees, she became a memory to a man who lost everything
Forever doesn't mean anything Just a promise that we keep But there's hope for you and
me She looked to the sky and with one final breath, she said
"take this heart from out of my chest" "Carry it far with the love you possess" "I'm sorry my boy, but I tried my best"