The Business Şarkı Sözleri
Tiësto The Business şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Tiësto The Business şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The Business sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Mama please don't worry 'bout me
'Cause I'm about to let my heart speak
My friends keep telling me to leave this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Back and forth, back and forth with the bullshit
I know I said it before, I don't mean it
It's been a while since I had your attention
So it might hurt to hear this
***
Dreams we have don't ever fall away
We can't leave 'em if we stay the same
And I can't do this for another day
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Let's get down, let's get down to business (let's get down)
Give you one more night, one more night to get this (get this)
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
***
Ooh, yeah, yeah