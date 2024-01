I'm moving west of Seattle Out onto the ocean floor I don't want to fight this battle I can't take this heat anymore I'm gonna miss my family * I'm gonna miss the posters on my wall I'm not gonna miss you baby I'm not gonna miss you at all * I'm not gonna miss you at all Underneath the painted sunset Hidden in Pacific design Far away from all these memories * Happier to leave them behind Writing letters to the city This is how I hold my breath Long enough to find my pity * Long enough to forget There is meaning Buried in the feeling Underneath it all * I'm moving west of Seattle Out onto the ocean floor I'm not gonna miss you baby I'm not gonna miss you at all