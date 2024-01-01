Truth Hurts

He breaks, me down, he builds, me up He fills, my cup, I like, it rough We fuss, we brawl, we rise, we fall He comes, in late, but it's, ok He do, I do, he knows, the rules He takes care of home, though he's not alone I'm on, his knee, he keeps, me clean And gives, me things, he makes, me scream He's so contagious, he turns my pages He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for He keeps me guessin', spontaneous He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady Oh! tonight he's waitin', and I ain't complainin' I'm entertainin', my number one fan My back is achin', from our love makin' Oh yes I'm takin', ain't no use in fakin' My ups, my downs, my high and my lows From head to toe, he makes me glow He hits the spot, he makes me hot I'm all that he's got, and he's all that I got He's so contagious, he turns my pages He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for He keeps me guessin', spontaneous He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady Thinkin' of a masterplan, you know anything you need baby ask your man You was there from a half a grand Now it's kelos to c-notes and how fast your grands We ball like we own the world, your only concern is you my only girl And when we speakin' in tongues Breathin' hard when I'm squeezin' your lungs Keep it strong, but I gotta hit the streets when I'm done It's joy and pain, when you try to get ahead of the game It's fucked up but you never complain You just pray I don't get killed when I hit the hood Just another hundred mill and I'm a quit for good No more drug wars trips to jail and shootouts Gettin' loot out for lawyers and bail will get you boot out Just me and you high off sex I'm twisted You OG'd and you OD addicted He's so contagious, he turns my pages He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for He keeps me guessin', spontaneous He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady He's so contagious, he turns my pages He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for He keeps me guessin', spontaneous He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady