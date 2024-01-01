Truth Hurts

He breaks, me down, he builds, me up
He fills, my cup, I like, it rough
We fuss, we brawl, we rise, we fall
He comes, in late, but it's, ok
He do, I do, he knows, the rules
He takes care of home, though he's not alone
I'm on, his knee, he keeps, me clean
And gives, me things, he makes, me scream
He's so contagious, he turns my pages
He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for
He keeps me guessin', spontaneous
He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady
Oh! tonight he's waitin', and I ain't complainin'
I'm entertainin', my number one fan
My back is achin', from our love makin'
Oh yes I'm takin', ain't no use in fakin'
My ups, my downs, my high and my lows
From head to toe, he makes me glow
He hits the spot, he makes me hot
I'm all that he's got, and he's all that I got
He's so contagious, he turns my pages
He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for
He keeps me guessin', spontaneous
He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady
Thinkin' of a masterplan, you know anything you need baby ask your man
You was there from a half a grand
Now it's kelos to c-notes and how fast your grands
We ball like we own the world, your only concern is you my only girl
And when we speakin' in tongues
Breathin' hard when I'm squeezin' your lungs
Keep it strong, but I gotta hit the streets when I'm done
It's joy and pain, when you try to get ahead of the game
It's fucked up but you never complain
You just pray I don't get killed when I hit the hood
Just another hundred mill and I'm a quit for good
No more drug wars trips to jail and shootouts
Gettin' loot out for lawyers and bail will get you boot out
Just me and you high off sex I'm twisted
You OG'd and you OD addicted
He's so contagious, he turns my pages
He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for
He keeps me guessin', spontaneous
He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady
He's so contagious, he turns my pages
He's got me anxious, he's what I waited for
He keeps me guessin', spontaneous
He's so persuasive, and I'm his lady