Oh, yeah
I guarantee I got ya
I've been craving for your love
Can't see nobody but us
So I, so I, so I
See you from across the room
Make my way over to you
I'm trippin' over butterflies
Oh, yeah
Baby, I don't really mean to rush
But I'ma really need your touch
If I'ma make it through the night
I got the moonlight
Tequila sunrise
Uh, come take a shot on me, I got ya
I don't know how to say this
I hope this song's on your playlist
This feeling's so hard to explain
I don't even know how to talk right now
It's "I-need-you-o'clock" right now
I want you to hear me say
Moonlight sunrise
Baby, come be my starlight
Moonlight sunrise
Oh, baby, just to make you stay
Moonlight sunrise
Baby, let's do it all night
Moonlight sunrise
I guarantee I got ya
Loving undefeated, on your knees pleading
Baby, you can hit up my line when you need it
Said that you tried? Baby, you succeeded
Got a craving, baby, can you feed it?
Whoo, took a trip under moonlight
Follow me to the sunrise
Every day, every night
Ayy, come with me, don't think twice
Oh, yeah
I got the moonlight
Tequila sunrise
Ha, come take a shot on me, I got ya
Cards out on the table, what you say?
I need you, you need me, you're mine
I'm your moonlight, you're my sunrise, babe
I guarantee I got ya
Moonlight sunrise