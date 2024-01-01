Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you got the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
Uh, I'm so curious
'Bout you, boy, wanna keep it cool
But I know every time you move, got me frozen
I get so shy, it's obvious (get ya)
Catching feels like butterflies
If I say what's on my mind
Would I hit bullseye? (Woo)
Shoot, I'm ready, aim and fire (fire)
Baby, I (whoa-oh, ow!) Feel like cupid's alive
Alive tonight ('night), yeah, tonight
If your heart beats the same way, let me know (you let me know)
'Cause I'm boom-boom-boom from head to toe, and I (yeah, head to toe)
I know, love, it is such a funny thing
A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more
'Cause I, I can feel a real connection
A supernatural attraction-ah
I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah
Never let it go, oh, oh, no
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I got the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (uh, uh)
Sway in the moonlight, dance in the dark
I know that I caught your eye (your eye)
Are we on the same vibe? (Same vibe)
I wonder what's on your mind
'Cause you got me good and I wanna be ya boo
If it's dumb, well, I wanna be a fool (fool, fool, fool)
Underneath the neon lights, baby
Electricity tonight, baby
I know love it is such a funny thing
A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more
'Cause I, I can feel a real connection
A supernatural attraction-ah
I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah (oh, yeah)
Never let it go, oh, oh, no
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I get the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I get the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (feel it too)
You got my attention, so what's your intention?
Yeah, tell me, baby, what's the deal?
Oh, one look and I know it, baby, my eyes reveal
That you, you, you give me the feels, oh, yeah
You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah
Never let it go, oh, oh, no (no-no)
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh (no-no)
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (the feels)
I know I got the feels (boy, I)
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I know you feel it too (yeah, you are)
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (boy, I)
I know I got the feels (one more)
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (yeah)