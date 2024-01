I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For Şarkı Sözleri

I have climbed highest mountains I have run through the fields Only to be with you Only to be with you I have run I have crawled I have scaled these city walls These city walls Only to be with you *** But I still haven't found what I'm looking for But I still haven't found what I'm looking for *** I have kissed honey lips Felt the healing in her fingertips It burned like a fire This burning desire *** I have spoke with the tongue of angels I have held the hand of a devil It was warm in the night I was cold as a stone *** But I still haven't found what I'm looking for But I still haven't found what I'm looking for *** I believe in the Kingdom Come Then all the colors will bleed into one Bleed into one But yes I'm still running *** You broke the bonds And you loosed the chains Carried the cross Of my shame Oh my shame You know I believe it *** But I still haven't found what I'm looking for But I still haven't found what I'm looking for But I still haven't found what I'm looking for