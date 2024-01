Magnificent Şarkı Sözleri

Magnificent Oh, Oh, Magnificent *** I was born I was born to be with you In this space and time After that and ever after I haven't had a clue Only to break rhyme This foolishness can leave a heart black and blue *** Only love, only love can leave such a mark But only love, only love can heal such a scar *** I was born I was born to sing for you I didn’t have a choice but to lift you up And sing whatever song you wanted me to I give you back my voice From the womb my first cry, it was a joyful noise… *** Only love, only love can leave such a mark But only love, only love can heal such a scar *** Justified till we die, you and I will magnify The Magnificent Magnificent *** Only love, only love can leave such a mark But only love, only love unites our hearts *** Justified till we die, you and I will magnify The Magnificent Magnificent Magnificent