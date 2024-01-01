New Years Day Şarkı Sözleri

Yeah *** All is quiet on New Year's Day A world in white gets underway I want to be with you Be with you night and day Nothing changes on New Year's Day On New Year's Day *** I will be with you again I will be with you again *** Under a blood red sky A crowd has gathered in black and white Arms entwined, the chosen few The newspapers says, says Say it's true, it's true And we can break through Though torn in two We can be one *** I, I will begin again I, I will begin again *** Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh *** I will be with you again I will be with you again I will be with you again I will be with you again I will be with you again