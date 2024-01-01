New Years Day Şarkı Sözleri
Yeah
***
All is quiet on New Year's Day
A world in white gets underway
I want to be with you
Be with you night and day
Nothing changes on New Year's Day
On New Year's Day
***
I will be with you again
I will be with you again
***
Under a blood red sky
A crowd has gathered in black and white
Arms entwined, the chosen few
The newspapers says, says
Say it's true, it's true
And we can break through
Though torn in two
We can be one
***
I, I will begin again
I, I will begin again
***
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
***
I will be with you again
I will be with you again
I will be with you again
I will be with you again
I will be with you again