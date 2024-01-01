One Şarkı Sözleri
Is it getting better
Or do you feel the same
Will it make it easier on you now
You got someone to blame
You say...
***
One love
One life
When it's one need
In the night
One love
We get to share it
Leaves you baby if you
Don't care for it
***
Did I disappoint you
Or leave a bad taste in your mouth
You act like you never had love
And you want me to go without
Well it's...
***
Too late
Tonight
To drag the past out into the light
We're one, but we're not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
One...
***
Have you come here for forgiveness
Have you come to raise the dead
Have you come here to play Jesus
To the lepers in your head
***
Did I ask too much
More than a lot
You gave me nothing
Now it's all I got
We're one
But we're not the same
Well we
Hurt each other
Then we do it again
You say
***
Love is a temple
Love a higher law
Love is a temple
Love the higher law
You ask me to enter
But then you make me crawl
And I can't be holding on
To what you got
When all you got is hurt
***
One love
One blood
One life
You got to do what you should
One life
With each other
Sisters
Brothers
***
One life
But we're not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
***
One...life
***
One