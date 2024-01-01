Sunday Bloody Sunday Şarkı Sözleri

Yes *** I can't believe the news today Oh, I can't close my eyes and make it go away How long, how long must we sing this song? How long? How long? 'Cause tonight we can be as one, tonight *** Broken bottles under children's feet Bodies strewn across the dead end streets But I won't heed the battle call It puts my back up, puts my back up against the wall *** Sunday, Bloody Sunday Sunday, Bloody Sunday Sunday, Bloody Sunday *** And the battle's just begun There's many lost but tell me who has won The trench is dug within our hearts And mothers, children, brothers, sisters torn apart *** Sunday, Bloody Sunday Sunday, Bloody Sunday *** How long, how long must we sing this song? How long? How long? 'Cause tonight we can be as one Tonight, tonight *** Sunday, Bloody Sunday Sunday, Bloody Sunday *** Wipe the tears from your eyes Wipe your tears away Oh, wipe your tears away Oh, wipe your tears away Oh, wipe your blood shot eyes *** Sunday, Bloody Sunday Sunday, Bloody Sunday *** And it's true we are immune when fact is fiction and TV reality And today the millions cry We eat and drink while tomorrow they die The real battle just begun to claim the victory Jesus won on *** Sunday Bloody Sunday Sunday Bloody Sunday