Vertigo Şarkı Sözleri

Unos, dos, tres, catorce! (Turn it up loud, captain) *** Lights go down, it's dark The jungle is your head Can't rule your heart A feeling so much Stronger than a thought Your eyes are wide and though Your soul it can't be bought Your mind can wander *** Hello, hello (¡Hola!) I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿Dónde está?) It's everything I wish I didn't know Except you give me something I can feel, feel *** The night is full of holes As bullets rip the sky Of ink with gold They twinkle as the Boys play rock and roll They know that they can't dance At least they know *** I can't stand the beats I'm asking for the cheque The girl with crimson nails Has Jesus 'round her neck Swinging to the music Swinging to the music *** Hello, hello (¡Hola!) I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿Dónde está?) It's everything I wish I didn't know But you give me something I can feel, feel *** All of this, all of this can be yours All of this, all of this can be yours All of this, all of this can be yours Just give me what I want And no one gets hurt *** Hello, hello (¡Hola!) We're at a place called Vertigo (¿Dónde está?) Lights go down and all I know Is that you give me something *** I can feel your love teaching me how Your love is teaching me how How to kneel, kneel *** Yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea Yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea