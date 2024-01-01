Vertigo Şarkı Sözleri
-
Unos, dos, tres, catorce!
(Turn it up loud, captain)
***
Lights go down, it's dark
The jungle is your head
Can't rule your heart
A feeling so much
Stronger than a thought
Your eyes are wide and though
Your soul it can't be bought
Your mind can wander
***
Hello, hello
(¡Hola!)
I'm at a place called Vertigo
(¿Dónde está?)
It's everything I wish I didn't know
Except you give me something
I can feel, feel
***
The night is full of holes
As bullets rip the sky
Of ink with gold
They twinkle as the
Boys play rock and roll
They know that they can't dance
At least they know
***
I can't stand the beats
I'm asking for the cheque
The girl with crimson nails
Has Jesus 'round her neck
Swinging to the music
Swinging to the music
***
Hello, hello
(¡Hola!)
I'm at a place called Vertigo
(¿Dónde está?)
It's everything I wish I didn't know
But you give me something
I can feel, feel
***
All of this, all of this can be yours
All of this, all of this can be yours
All of this, all of this can be yours
Just give me what I want
And no one gets hurt
***
Hello, hello
(¡Hola!)
We're at a place called Vertigo
(¿Dónde está?)
Lights go down and all I know
Is that you give me something
***
I can feel your love teaching me how
Your love is teaching me how
How to kneel, kneel
***
Yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea
Yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea, yea