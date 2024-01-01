Walk On Şarkı Sözleri
U2 Walk On şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen U2 Walk On şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Walk On sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
And love is not the easy thing
The only baggage you can bring...
And love is not the easy thing....
The only baggage you can bring
Is all that you can't leave behind
***
And if the darkness is to keep us apart
And if the daylight feels like it's a long way off
And if your glass heart should crack
And for a second you turn back
Oh no, be strong
***
Walk on, walk on
What you got they can't steal it
No they can't even feel it
Walk on, walk on...
Stay safe tonight
***
You're packing a suitcase for a place none of us has been
A place that has to be believed to be seen
You could have flown away
A singing bird in an open cage
Who will only fly, only fly for freedom
***
Walk on, walk on
What you've got they can't deny it
Can't sell it, or buy it
Walk on, walk on
Stay safe tonight
***
And I know it aches
How your heart it breaks
And you can only take so much
Walk on, walk on
***
Home, hard to know what it is if you've never had one
Home, I can't say where it is but I know I'm going home
That's where the hurt is
***
I know it aches
How your heart it breaks
And you can only take so much
Walk on, walk on
***
Leave it behind
You've got to leave it behind
All that you fashion, all that you make
All that you build, all that you break
All that you measure, all that you feel
All this you can leave behind
All that you reason, all that you care
All that you sense, all that you scheme
All you dress up, and all that you see
All you create, all that you wreck
All that you hate