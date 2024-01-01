Walk On Şarkı Sözleri

And love is not the easy thing The only baggage you can bring... And love is not the easy thing.... The only baggage you can bring Is all that you can't leave behind *** And if the darkness is to keep us apart And if the daylight feels like it's a long way off And if your glass heart should crack And for a second you turn back Oh no, be strong *** Walk on, walk on What you got they can't steal it No they can't even feel it Walk on, walk on... Stay safe tonight *** You're packing a suitcase for a place none of us has been A place that has to be believed to be seen You could have flown away A singing bird in an open cage Who will only fly, only fly for freedom *** Walk on, walk on What you've got they can't deny it Can't sell it, or buy it Walk on, walk on Stay safe tonight *** And I know it aches How your heart it breaks And you can only take so much Walk on, walk on *** Home, hard to know what it is if you've never had one Home, I can't say where it is but I know I'm going home That's where the hurt is *** I know it aches How your heart it breaks And you can only take so much Walk on, walk on *** Leave it behind You've got to leave it behind All that you fashion, all that you make All that you build, all that you break All that you measure, all that you feel All this you can leave behind All that you reason, all that you care All that you sense, all that you scheme All you dress up, and all that you see All you create, all that you wreck All that you hate