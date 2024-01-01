With or Without You Şarkı Sözleri
See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I wait for you
***
Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails she makes me wait
And I wait without you
***
With or without you
With or without you
***
Through the storm we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you
***
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
***
And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give
And you give
And you give yourself away
***
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she's got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose
***
And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give
And you give
And you give yourself away
***
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
***
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
With or without you